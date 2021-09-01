CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronny in Red! Manchester United release first photos of Cristiano Ronaldo in new home shirt after shock £19.8m return to the Red Devils... but club yet to confirm whether he will take the iconic No 7 shirt

By Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United have published photos of Cristiano Ronaldo in the club's new home shirt after his stunning return to the club. The Red Devils confirmed the incredible move on Tuesday morning, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner signing a £385,000-per-week, two-year contract at Old Trafford with an option to play until he's 39.

Premier League

Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo’s weekly wages revealed; Red Devils make decision on Diogo Dalot future, and more

Manchester United are preparing for an action-packed end to their summer. The Red Devils have enjoyed a fabulous transfer window so far, securing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains eager for more business, though, as he aims to streamline his squad ahead of a crucial season.
Premier League

'I'm burning his shirt': Manchester United fans vent over news that Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed personal terms with Manchester City

Manchester United fans are far from pleased to hear that their former star Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed personal terms with Manchester City. The 36-year-old has reportedly spoken with Pep Guardiola and it is believed Juventus have entered into negotiations with the Premier League champions about letting Ronaldo leave. Manchester City...
Premier League

Man Utd midfielder Pogba explains chant for 'Champions League Varane'

Manchester United star Paul Pogba says Raphael Varane is made for the Champions League. United learnt they will face Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys in this season's group stage. Varane won the competition four times with Real Madrid, which lead to Pogba and his France team-mates chanting 'Champions League Varane'...
Premier League

Whoops! Football fan is left red-faced after BURNING his Manchester United 'Ronaldo 7' shirt... hours before club legend Cristiano U-turned from potentially joining City for an Old Trafford return

A Manchester United supporter has been left embarrassed after burning a shirt with Cristiano Ronaldo's name on the back. Many United fans were left livid as their former player seemed set to join rivals Manchester City from Juventus. However, it has since emerged that Ronaldo is likely to secure a...
UEFA

Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Joins Manchester United In Return To Former Club

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially accepted a contract proposal to join Manchester United on a permanent move away from the Italian club, per Fabrizio Romano. https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1431282505311739907. The 36-year-old will return to his former club pending an upcoming medical as United will pay €15m plus €8m in add-ons to Juventus...
Premier League

PHOTO: Former footballer Patrice Evra publishes a chat with Cristiano Ronaldo where he revealed his return to Manchester United hours before making the news

Former French footballer Patrice Evra, a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo and with whom he played for Manchester United, made public a funny private conversation he had with the Portuguese star in which he revealed his return to the English club hours before it was world news. The defender shared...
Premier League

Wayne Rooney says Cristiano Ronaldo is 'too proud' of his legacy at Man United to join City and insists he'd have NEVER have joined Red Devils' rivals... but admits players can move to clubs 'they don't really want to'

Wayne Rooney does not believe Cristiano Ronaldo will risk his legacy at Manchester United by joining rivals Man City. Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with City over a sensational move to the Etihad, with the club open to a free transfer if the Juventus star accepts a cut to his £500,000-a-week salary.
Premier League

CHRIS WHEELER: From despair to joy at Manchester United as the Red Devils tempt relentless winner Cristiano Ronaldo back... how he will fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attacking plans will be intriguing

He was asked about it three times and three times he tried to straight-bat an answer. On the fourth occasion, however, it was almost as if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not contain his excitement any longer. As if he simply had to tell everyone the news. So what was his...
Premier League

Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant jokes Red Devils stars would have DEFACED Cristiano Ronaldo mural in club gym had he joined rivals City... before completing sensational £19.8m Old Trafford return

Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant joked that some Red Devils stars would have vandalised a mural of Cristiano Ronaldo in the club's training ground had he joined arch-rivals City. Portuguese icon Ronaldo secured a sensational return to Old Trafford from Juventus on transfer deadline day for £19.8million - 12 years...
Premier League

'Sir Alex is like a father for me... he was the main reason': Cristiano Ronaldo credits 'always in touch' Ferguson as the key to his return to Man United in first interview since £19.8m move from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed the influence of Sir Alex Ferguson in his return to Manchester United - 12 years after leaving the club. Ronaldo is back at United after leaving Juventus and speaking about the role of Ferguson, the Portuguese detailed his importance. 'As everybody knows, since I signed for...

