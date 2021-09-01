Ronny in Red! Manchester United release first photos of Cristiano Ronaldo in new home shirt after shock £19.8m return to the Red Devils... but club yet to confirm whether he will take the iconic No 7 shirt
Manchester United have published photos of Cristiano Ronaldo in the club's new home shirt after his stunning return to the club. The Red Devils confirmed the incredible move on Tuesday morning, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner signing a £385,000-per-week, two-year contract at Old Trafford with an option to play until he's 39.www.chatsports.com
