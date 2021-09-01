USD Announces 12th Biennial John R. Milton Writers’ Conference
VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota’s Department of English has announced that the 12th biennial John R. Milton Writers’ Conference will be held in-person on the Vermillion campus Sept. 16-18. The 2021 conference theme, “Prospecting: Uncovering New Veins and Voices in Identity, Genre, and Place,” will explore important issues of place, form and representation. Over 70 writers are expected to present their creative and scholarly works with topics ranging from contemporary poetry to Shakespeare. In addition to panels, the conference will host four featured reading events.www.yankton.net
