USD Announces 12th Biennial John R. Milton Writers’ Conference

Milton Public Library adult programs announced for September 2021. In September, the Milton Public Library is offering a nice variety of entertaining and educational programs for adults and families, both virtually and in person (depending upon the date and topic). Please check the details which follow carefully to determine how to participate in an individual event. For some of our in-person events, we are planning to offer a Zoom option too as an alternative, but you do need to sign up in advance for either choice at our website which is www.miltonlibrary.org and all of these programs now require registration.