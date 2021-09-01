CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills cut former UGA football QB Jake Fromm

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they have released former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm, UGA’s fourth all-time passing leader (8,224), was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and served last season as the team’s emergency COVID-19 relief quarterback. That kept Fromm isolated from the team for most of the year until this offseason.

