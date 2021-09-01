Show allies we won't forget them
Now that the U.S. government has announced a gradual troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban and other insurgents have allowed their violent actions come to the fore. Our allies such as interpreters, guides, etc., need to be allowed entry into the U.S. or else they and their families will be slaughtered in the most bloodthirsty, inhumane way. Our freedom-loving allies need to be shown we do not neglect or forget our allies.www.chronicleonline.com
