Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citrus County, FL

Show allies we won't forget them

Citrus County Chronicle
 7 days ago

Now that the U.S. government has announced a gradual troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban and other insurgents have allowed their violent actions come to the fore. Our allies such as interpreters, guides, etc., need to be allowed entry into the U.S. or else they and their families will be slaughtered in the most bloodthirsty, inhumane way. Our freedom-loving allies need to be shown we do not neglect or forget our allies.

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNew York Post

No, Mr. President, we won’t ‘move on’ from your Afghanistan disaster

“That was four or five days ago” is quickly becoming the permanent mantra of the Biden administration and its media allies. Journey back a mere two weeks, and you will recall President Joe Biden, in a home-field-advantage interview with George Stephanopoulos, saying those words about the harrowing scenes at the Kabul airport.
WorldPosted by
Shore News Network

Pakistan denying Afghanistan refugees: We can’t handle them

Afghans are attempting to flee their country by crossing neighboring borders with Taliban flags looming in the background, CNN reported. “Many people are now on the move and they’re looking for different ways to try to get out of the country, as they fear that it will no longer be possible through the Kabul airport,” CNN’s Clarissa Ward told “New Day” on Tuesday from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

Rep. Ilhan Omar is pleading with Vice President Joe Biden to pardon Air Force drone leaker Daniel Hale.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is pleading with Vice President Joe Biden to pardon Air Force drone leaker Daniel Hale. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) sent President Joe Biden a letter requesting that he pardon Daniel Hale, a former Air Force intelligence analyst who disclosed confidential records about US drone operations to The Intercept in 2015.

Comments / 0

Community Policy