Masks don't make much difference

Citrus County Chronicle
 7 days ago

The latest foofaraw of public panic as usual stems from failure to have all the facts (available with online research). Masks do not inhibit viruses. A virus is a tiny conglomerate of RNA/DNA, very, very small in comparison to the cells it affects. If the individual virus were the size of a tennis ball, the tightest woven mask would be a net with spaces as big as a house. If you can breathe through a mask, it does not stop a virus.

www.chronicleonline.com

