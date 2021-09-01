Masks don't make much difference
The latest foofaraw of public panic as usual stems from failure to have all the facts (available with online research). Masks do not inhibit viruses. A virus is a tiny conglomerate of RNA/DNA, very, very small in comparison to the cells it affects. If the individual virus were the size of a tennis ball, the tightest woven mask would be a net with spaces as big as a house. If you can breathe through a mask, it does not stop a virus.www.chronicleonline.com
