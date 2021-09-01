Headline was misleading

Since the pandemic is now exceeding the numbers we had before the vaccine, we need a plan to handle the large numbers in our hospitals. All patients should be triaged as usual, but those who have refused the vaccine should be placed at the bottom of the list. If they don’t believe there is a virus or think it is not serious, they should be sent home. They can go on the internet to their favorite conspiracy sites and follow their directions for a safe life. If they believe that God will take care of them, send them home to pray for divine intervention. With this belief they will never need to see a doctor again or take any medications and definitely don’t need hospitals!