Headline was misleading

Citrus County Chronicle
 7 days ago

The front-page headline selected by the Citrus Chronicle for the Aug. 23 article for a recent Florida Atlantic University poll on COVID prevention measures is very curious. The headline — “Most want parent control in school mask debate” — would seem to imply that the poll results would have been that Floridians were anti-masking. The poll results show nearly the opposite: The respondents, by significant measures, favored masking, mask policies and vaccines.

State
Florida State
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Illinois governor mandates COVID-19 vaccine: 'We are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds'

The rate of hospitalizations continues to rise in Illinois because of the highly transmissible delta variant, forcing Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) to mandate vaccine requirements for all health care workers, college students and school teachers and staff, from prekindergarten through college. He is also requiring indoor masking for everyone aged...
Fox News

New York Times essay argues Southerners will 'die unnecessary deaths' because of Republican focus on 'freedom'

A guest essay in The New York Times claimed Monday that Southern Americans would "continue to die unnecessary deaths" from the coronavirus pandemic, natural disasters, self-administered abortions and gun violence because of Republicans' continued focus on "freedom." In the essay, liberal columnist Margaret Renkl argued that Southern Republican leaders responded...
Chiropractor Again Peddles False, Misleading COVID-19 Claims

The delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is more transmissible than previous forms of the virus, and has helped spur an increase in cases, including in children. But a chiropractor in a Facebook video wrongly claims that “it is not showing more of a problem.” That’s one of several misleading and false claims he makes about COVID-19.
MercuryNews

Larry Elder makes misleading claim about vaccines, young people

Larry Elder, the leading GOP candidate vying to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom, said he doesn’t think it’s necessary for young people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or for children to wear masks at school, and he vowed to repeal any mask or vaccine mandates for California’s state workers if he is elected to replace the Democratic governor in the September 14 special election.
Other Voices l Delta pandemic

The Covid pandemic was winding down in spring of this year as many Americans became immune from infection and vaccination. Herd immunity, approximately 70% of the population, appeared then to have been achieved. But the virus mutated to the delta variant and a new pandemic has been initiated. The delta...
Get the vaccine, it solves problems

Thank you so much for publishing the article titled “Deniers and resisters and their attendant sorrows.” It touched by 92-year-old heart. Don and I have lived in Florida for 60 years, raised our four children and have 18 great-grandchildren plus 10 great-great-grandchildren. My brother Bob Harmon and his wife Mona also lived here. But some years ago he moved to Arkansas taking his family with him.
No vaccine, back of the line you go

Since the pandemic is now exceeding the numbers we had before the vaccine, we need a plan to handle the large numbers in our hospitals. All patients should be triaged as usual, but those who have refused the vaccine should be placed at the bottom of the list. If they don’t believe there is a virus or think it is not serious, they should be sent home. They can go on the internet to their favorite conspiracy sites and follow their directions for a safe life. If they believe that God will take care of them, send them home to pray for divine intervention. With this belief they will never need to see a doctor again or take any medications and definitely don’t need hospitals!
Letter perpetuated myths about masks

I read Paul Davis’ Letter to the Editor with curiosity. I wondered why his letter was so at odds with the recommendations of the CDC, so I went to the documents he quotes to see for myself why there were differences. I read “Non-pharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Non-healthcare...
What’s in a Name? Experts Say Texas ‘Heartbeat Law’ Misleads

Proponents of Texas’ new near-total ban on abortions call it the “heartbeat bill.”. The name references the point in time at around six weeks’ gestation when the embryo’s cardiac activity can first be detected by an ultrasound — which under the new law triggers a block on an abortion. But medical and reproductive health experts say the reference to a heartbeat at that stage of a pregnancy is medically inaccurate as an embryo does not have a developed heart at six weeks’ gestation.
County COVID vaccinations up, but so are infections

The number of Citrus County residents heading to pharmacists, clinics and doctors’ offices for vaccinations in hopes of protecting themselves against the coronavirus continues to rise. But as vaccinations increase, so are the number of infected. As of Sept. 2, the number of Citrus County residents eligible for vaccination who...
Gov’t should make some decisions for us

First of all, kudos to Kenneth J. Clark (“Mask editorial dangerously wrong,” Page A10, Aug. 27)!. How many people would like or accept any of the following scenarios? People smoking on a crowded bus or airplane, next to you in a restaurant, your workplace, any store, or next to you at a sporting event. Does anybody, aside from maybe other smokers, appreciate smoke being blown in their personal space or inhaling second-hand smoke?
Chiropractor Again Peddles False, Misleading COVID-19 Claims

The delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is more transmissible than previous forms of the virus, and has helped spur an increase in cases, including in children. But a chiropractor in a Facebook video wrongly claims that “it is not showing more of a problem.” That’s one of several misleading and false claims he makes about COVID-19.

