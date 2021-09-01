Headline was misleading
The front-page headline selected by the Citrus Chronicle for the Aug. 23 article for a recent Florida Atlantic University poll on COVID prevention measures is very curious. The headline — “Most want parent control in school mask debate” — would seem to imply that the poll results would have been that Floridians were anti-masking. The poll results show nearly the opposite: The respondents, by significant measures, favored masking, mask policies and vaccines.www.chronicleonline.com
