ROCHESTER, Minn. - Five days from now marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, where nearly 3,000 lives were lost. Most of the students in school today weren't around when the World Trade Center collapsed to the ground. James Ford is a history professor at the University of Minnesota-Rochester. He said new information, data, stories from witnesses continue to emerge every day about 9/11 and it's his job to make sure the world never forgets. "This is something that will always provide lessons. So, we need to keep it alive," explained Ford. "Whether it's through maybe not so much textbooks, but through documents. We have the videos, we have the eyewitness accounts."