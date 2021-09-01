CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Emilie J. Davis Casey

The Citizens Voice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmilie J. Davis Casey, 90, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late William W. and Ruth Davis. She was a graduate of Elmer L. Meyers High School and the Wyoming Seminary Deans School of Business. She had worked as an executive secretary to the president of the former Moffat Coal Company. She had retired from her family’s business, William L. Davis Painting Co., Wilkes-Barre., after closing the business. Emilie had over 56 years of service to the business where she worked as the secretary and bookkeeper.

