Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Philips Starts Repair And Replacement Program Of First-generation DreamStation Devices In The US In Relation To Earlier Announced Recall Notification*

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

September 1, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced an update in connection with the June 14, 2021 recall notification* for specific Philips sleep and respiratory care devices that was issued to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam component in these devices. More than half of the affected devices in use globally are in the US. The vast majority (>80%) of the registered affected devices in the US to date are in the first-generation DreamStation product family.

Philips received authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the rework of the affected first-generation DreamStation devices [1], which consists of replacement of the PE-PUR sound abatement foam with a new material. Philips anticipates rework to commence in the course of September 2021. In addition to the rework, the company has already started replacing certain affected first-generation DreamStation CPAP devices in the US with DreamStation 2 CPAP devices. Philips remains in dialogue with the FDA with respect to other aspects of the recall notification and mitigation plan in the US [2].

Philips is initiating the repair and replacement programs in other countries as well and expects to have these underway in the majority of its markets by the end of September 2021. The company intends to complete the repair and replacement programs within approximately 12 months.

"We fully recognize that the timeframe for remediation of the affected devices places patients in a difficult situation," said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. "We are mobilized to deliver a solution to them as fast as possible. We have significantly increased our production, service and rework capacity, and further intensified our outreach to our customers and their patients. We urge patients with affected active devices to register these on the dedicated recall notification website."

More information on the recall notification, as well as instructions for customers, users, and physicians can be found at www.philips.com/src-update. Patients with affected devices currently in use are requested to register their products on this website to facilitate the repair and replacement program.

* This is a recall notification for the US only, and a field safety notice for the rest of the world. In the US, the recall notification has been classified by the FDA as a Class I recall.[1] This includes DreamStation CPAP, Auto CPAP; Dream Station Bi-Level PAP; DreamStation ASV; and DreamStation ST, AVAPS devices.[2] The remaining affected devices for remediation in the US can be found at www.philips.com/src-update.

For media information, please contact:

Ben ZwirsPhilips Global Press OfficeTel.: +31 6 15213446E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya GuzelPhilips Investor RelationsTel.: +31 20 59 77055E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal PhilipsRoyal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
47K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Technology#Phg#Phia#Royal Philips#Dreamstation Cpap#Dreamstation Asv#Dreamstation St#Avaps#Relationstel#Ebita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Netherlands
Related
Businesswsau.com

Analog Devices expects Maxim deal earnings boost to kick in earlier

(Reuters) – U.S. semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc said on Wednesday its takeover of Maxim Integrated Products is now expected to add to adjusted earnings twelve months after closing. The current timeline is six months ahead of Analog’s initial forecast, and the company expects the deal to be neutral to...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market To Reach $213.7 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cancer Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

Germany Urges EU to Require 7 Years of Updates and Repairs for iOS Devices

Smartphone makers like Apple and Google should be required to provide security updates and spare parts for their mobile devices for at least seven years, according to new environmental responsibility proposals from the German government to the European Union (via Heise Online). The European Commission recently proposed that mobile device...
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market: Highly Structured Healthcare Industry to Boost the Market in North America

Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global pharmaceutical testing and analytical services market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2020 to 2030. Pharmaceutical testing and quality assurance are important stages in the pharmaceutical industry. Testing and analysis are carried out as people’s lives depend on the quality and quantity measure of a given medicine. Bioanalytical testing, method development & validation, raw material testing, stability testing, and microbial testing are commonly employed tests adopted in pharmaceutical and medical devices industries. The expansion of the global pharmaceutical testing and analytical services market can be ascribed to rise in the number of clinical trials and increase in R&D spending.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Companion Diagnostics Market To 2026 To Be Driven By Significant Partnerships And Collaborations For Development

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Companion Diagnostics Market- Strategies and Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global companion diagnostics market was valued at $4116 Million in 2019 and is estimated to generate net revenue of approximately $17853 Million...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Philips to start replacing millions of respiratory devices

AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) on Wednesday said it would start repairing and replacing millions of respiratory devices in the United States and most of its other markets this month, to address potential health risks caused by the machines. The company in June recalled...
Businesshealthcaredive.com

Philips sleep apnea, ventilator recall triggers US lawmaker scrutiny, legal woes

After Philips recalled millions of sleep apnea and ventilator devices, the company is now facing scrutiny from a U.S. lawmaker and a proposed class action from patients. The first suit was filed in Massachusetts by plaintiff Nick Manna days after Philips announced the recall in June. Since then, other plaintiffs have filed consumer class action lawsuits and individual personal injury claims in the U.S. and Canada. Philips has previously said it "is unable to reliably estimate the financial effect of these matters, if any," but acknowledges they could have a material impact.
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

5 recent drug, device recalls

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are five reported to the FDA in August:. Cardinal Health recalled 267 million monoject flush prefilled saline syringes after finding the punger may pull back and reintroduce air into the syringe, which can cause serious adverse outcomes. Cardinal has received 37 reports of the plunger pulling back, but no injuries were reported as of Aug. 19.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Associated Press

Orthofix Announces First US Pediatric Implant of the Fitbone Limb-Lengthening System

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2021-- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced the first U.S. pediatric patient implanted with the Fitbone ™ intramedullary lengthening system implant for limb lengthening of the femur and tibia bones. This press release features multimedia....
LawLaw.com

Koninklijke Philips Hit with Federal Lawsuit Over CPAP and BiPAP Recalls

Health care technology company Koninklijke Philips was slapped with a product liability class action Monday in Georgia Middle District Court in connection with its recall of several CPAP and BiPAP breathing devices. The suit, brought by Pasley, Nuce, Mallory & Davis and other law firms, is part of a string of cases linking the devices to health hazards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-00318, Brooks v. Koninklijke Philips N V et al.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MOGU Inc. Announces US$10 Million Share Repurchase Program

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) - Get Mogu, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report ("MOGU" or the "Company"), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, where the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$10 million of its shares, effective until August 26, 2022. The Company expects to fund the repurchases under this program with its existing cash balance.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

INOV8 Surgical Performs First Surgery Using THINK Surgical's Next-Generation Robot Technology For Knee Replacement

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic active robot surgery, is pleased to announce that INOV8 Surgical is the first healthcare facility to utilize the second-generation TSolution One ® Total Knee Application for total knee arthroplasty (TKA). Stefan Kreuzer, M.D., orthopedic surgeon, and the founder of INOV8 Orthopedics, performed the first procedure with the new system on August 24 th at INOV8 Surgical Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Houston, Texas. THINK's TSolution One system is the only robot system for TKA that supports an open implant library, giving surgeons the largest choice of implant options from different manufactures facilitating broad patient customization.
ElectronicsKAKE TV

Recall: Philips Respironics CPAP, BiPAP, and Ventilators

(KAKE/FDA) - Philips Respironics has voluntarily recalled certain ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP machines due to potential health risks. The polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam, which is used to reduce sound and vibration in these affected devices, may break down and potentially enter the device’s air pathway. If this occurs, black debris from the foam or certain chemicals released into the device’s air pathway may be inhaled or swallowed by the person using the device. On June 30, 2021, the FDA issued a safety communication: Certain Philips Respironics Ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP Machines Recalled Due to Potential Health Risks.
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

Should you repair or replace older appliances?

So, you’re worried the washing machine may be on its last spin cycle. Should you spend $319 to fix this outdated appliance or replace it with a $999 new model that will use less electricity and water? Deciding whether to repair or replace an appliance can be challenging. Here are guidelines and suggestions to help you decide, based on costs for replacement and repairs and the advantages of new models.
Retailtechworm.net

Apple Announces Free Repairs Program For iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro With Sound Issues

Apple on Friday announced a new repair program to fix an audio problem affecting iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices during calls. “A very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021,” Apple wrote on the official support page created for the issue titled iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Service Program for No Sound Issues.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Getting a new prescription from your doctor can be both a relief and nerve-racking at once. While you might be hopeful that it will help with the condition it's supposed to treat, you may also find yourself nervous about the potential side effects associated with your new medication. In the case of one particular medication, those prescribed it have extra reason for concern, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is recommending that anyone who takes it stop immediately due to the health risk it presents. Read on to find out if your medication could be putting you in harm's way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy