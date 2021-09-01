$ 153.02 Billion Growth In Global Athleisure Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Adidas AG, ALALA, And ALO LLC | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Athleisure Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the athleisure market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 153.02 billion.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing prominence of online shopping is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increasing competition from the unorganized sectors will challenge market growth.

The athleisure market report is segmented by product (mass athleisure and premium athleisure) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for athleisure in North America.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

adidas AG - The company offers premium sportswear athleisure products to all elite professional athletes and teams.

- The company offers premium sportswear athleisure products to all elite professional athletes and teams. ALALA - The company offers high quality athleisure products for women, such as tanks, tees, long sleeves, shorts, and more.

- The company offers high quality athleisure products for women, such as tanks, tees, long sleeves, shorts, and more. ALO LLC

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Carbon38 Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

