$ 153.02 Billion Growth In Global Athleisure Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Adidas AG, ALALA, And ALO LLC | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Athleisure Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the athleisure market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 153.02 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The growing prominence of online shopping is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increasing competition from the unorganized sectors will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The athleisure market report is segmented by product (mass athleisure and premium athleisure) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for athleisure in North America.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • adidas AG - The company offers premium sportswear athleisure products to all elite professional athletes and teams.
  • ALALA - The company offers high quality athleisure products for women, such as tanks, tees, long sleeves, shorts, and more.
  • ALO LLC
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
  • Carbon38 Inc.
  • To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Sports Footwear Market - Global sports footwear market is segmented by product (athleisure sports footwear, running sports footwear, court game sports footwear, cleats sports footwear, and others), end-user (professional users and recreational users), distribution channel (offline and online), application (outdoor sports footwear, sports-inspired footwear, and performance sports footwear), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Activewear Apparel Market - Global activewear apparel market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by End-user
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/athleisure-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-153-02-billion-growth-in-global-athleisure-market-during-2021-2025--featuring-key-vendors-including-adidas-ag-alala-and-alo-llc--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301366272.html

SOURCE Technavio

