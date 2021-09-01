Harry Potter: all about the possible reboot on HBO MAX

So back in January 2021, during a time when franchise creator J.K. Rowling (still tweeting) and "Fantastic Beasts" star Johnny Depp (now "ex-star") found themselves wand-deep in self-inflicted controversies for several months prior, Variety reported that a "Harry Potter" series was in "very early development" over at HBO Max. And by early, we mean that there were no writers or talent attached, no idea on what the focus of the show would be, or what part of the "Harry Potter" timeline it would focus on. When asked about the reports a month later, HBO & HBO Max content head Casey Bloys wouldn't confirm anything other than meetings had taken place with writers pitching ideas but that there are no deals in place contrary to any rumors that were out there.