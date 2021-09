Although we haven't received much music from 50 Cent in recent years, fans have forgiven him because he's been busy occupying the executive producer's chair. We've received several series courtesy of Fif's "greenlight gang," and now it looks as if he will be stepping back in front of the camera. 50 Cent is no stranger to starring in films as he's been featured in All Thing Fall Apart, Freelancers, Get Rich Or Die Tryin', and Streets of Blood, and according to new reports, the Rap mogul will be joining some heavy-hitters in what is expected to be a blockbuster flick.