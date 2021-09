Originally Posted On: https://telelanguage.com/blog/language-connects-us/ When asked about the role of language in everyday life, most people would likely come to the same answer: communication. It’s true that communication and language go hand in hand. After all, we use language to identify people and objects in our life. One of the most common first words of an infant are some variation upon “mom” or “dad,” or some other name related to their caregiver. Furthermore, words were the first means after crying or smiling we had to communicate how we feel to the outside world. From a very young age, we used language to tell people that we were hungry. The same goes for if we were hot or cold, happy or sad, comfortable or scared, and so on.