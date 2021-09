This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. One of the functions that make WhatsApp one of the most downloaded apps in the world is to create thematic chat groups to keep in touch with family, friends, co-workers and clients, suppliers and partners. However, we've all been in a position where we've appeared as members of a group without knowing how we got there. Those days are over: Now you can prevent people from adding you to WhatsApp groups without your permission.