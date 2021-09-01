Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks are off to a muted start for September; tech gains

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hckCe_0bj6Lb2e00
Japan Financial Markets People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant and Wall Street ended August with a gain for the seventh straight month. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

Stocks are inching higher in the early going on Wall Street Wednesday, with gains from tech giants leading the way. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq was up 0.5%. Apple rose 1.7%. The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain, its longest such winning streak since early 2018. A hiring survey by payroll processor ADP came in much weaker than expected. The broader jobs report from the Labor Department comes out on Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.30%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets mostly rose Wednesday as investors weighed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant.

Markets in London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced.

Wall Street futures were higher after the S&P 500 ended August with a 2.9% gain.

Investors are optimistic about stronger U.S. corporate profits and took comments by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Friday as assurance that interest rates will stay low. But that is being tested by signs the virus is depressing economic activity.

Manufacturing indicators for China, India and Indonesia showed activity declined in August as demand weakened, anti-virus curbs were tightened and factories wrestled with supply disruptions.

Powell’s comments are “being overshadowed by mixed economic data” as the virus impact “becomes more obvious,” Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.7% to 7,167.07 and Germany's DAX advanced 0.9% to 15,980.90. The CAC 40 in Paris rose 1.2% to 6,765.96.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.4%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 declined 0.1% but ended August with a gain for the seventh straight month. The Dow fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq lost less than 0.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,567.10 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.3% to 28,451.02.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.4% to 25,983.64. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.2% to 3,207.02.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.1% to 7,527.10 after economic output rose 1.4% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in June.

Forecasters warn anti-virus controls imposed in the latest quarter probably will drag full-year growth to below that level. IHS Market reported its measure of Australian manufacturing contracted in August for the first time since June 2020.

India’s Sensex lost 0.1% to 57,469.67 after economic growth surged to 20.1% over last year's depressed level in the latest quarter. It was India’s strongest growth on record, but output shrank by 12% compared with the previous quarter as infections surged.

New Zealand gained while Southeast Asian markets declined.

Also Wednesday, a monthly index of Chinese manufacturing issued by business magazine Caixin fell to 49.2 from July's 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

Investors are trying to figure out which industries will gain and which will lose as they grapple with supply disruptions, the spread of the more contagious variant of the virus and signs of possible consumer caution.

On Tuesday, a U.S. business group, the Conference Board, reported consumer confidence fell sharply in August. That was tied to the delta variant, which has inundated hospitals with patients.

On Friday, the Labor Department is due to report U.S. employment conditions in August.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 57 cents to $69.07 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 35 cents to $71.98 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 110.34 yen from 110.00 yen. The euro declined to $1.1809 from $1.1812.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
40K+
Followers
61K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Adp#The Labor Department#Treasury#Ap#Federal Reserve#Mizuho Bank#Dow#The Hang Seng#Ihs Market#Australian#Southeast Asian#Chinese#Caixin#The Conference Board#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
Germany
Related
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Muted as Investors Digest Economic Recovery Outlook

Stock futures are pointing toward a muted open, with Wall Street's concerns surrounding the Delta variant's impact on economic recovery weighing on sentiment; especially following Friday's dismal August jobs report. In fact, Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded its economic outlook this weekend, slashing its annual growth and fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) outlook estimates. At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are all just below breakeven. Meanwhile, gold futures are looking to log their sharpest daily fall in nearly a month, thanks to the strengthening U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields.
MarketsCNBC

European markets climb as central bank tightening fears cool

LONDON — European stocks traded higher on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed nearly 0.8% by late-afternoon, with tech stocks adding 1.7%...
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Slip as Fed Report Signals 'Downshift' in Economy

Stocks on Wall Street eased further from their recent highs Wednesday amid more signs that U.S. economic growth is being dampened by a resurgence in coronavirus cases and other challenges. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, its third straight drop. The benchmark S&P 500 was roughly split between gainers and losers,...
Stocksabc17news.com

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Wednesday following a Federal Reserve report that shows U.S. economic activity slowed this summer amid rising worries over resurgent coronavirus cases and mounting supply chain problems and labor shortages. The S&P 500 index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite all fell. Technology stocks had some of the biggest losses. Less risky investments, including consumer staples and utilities, made broad gains.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares flat as tech stocks offset gains in metals

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were unchanged in early trade on Tuesday, after closing at record highs for three straight sessions, as weaker technology and financial stocks negated gains in metal and consumer products. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.08% at 17,364.35 by 0359 GMT...
Stocksaudacy.com

Global stock markets rise after weak US hiring data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. Investors appeared to welcome Friday's...
Stocksinvesting.com

Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs

(Reuters) - European stocks edged towards record levels on Monday, led by gains in technology stocks, as hopes of more economic stimulus bolstered global sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to 474.5, holding two points below its all-time high after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week boosted hopes of a delayed start to tapering by the Federal Reserve.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S Stock Futures Mixed at Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures moved lower in early APAC trades on Monday, as major benchmark indices hold near record highs after a strong corporate earnings season boosted investor appetite, while market participants continued to rotate into growth-related stocks as the coronavirus Delta variant continues to hinder economic activity. During...
StocksUSA Today

Global markets and Wall Street futures rise after weak U.S. jobs report

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Monday after weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve might postpone withdrawal of economic stimulus that has boosted stock prices. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. Investors appeared to welcome...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Trounced the Market on Thursday

Hardly for the first time since the rise of the COVID delta variant, star coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) well outpaced the S&P 500 index on Thursday. On positive if not astounding news, the biotech's stock finished with a gain of just under 2% on the day, against the index's marginal improvement.
StocksCNN

US stocks look to rebound

The Nasdaq Composite started September off with a new all-time high, finishing up 0.3%. The S&P 500, which had been on track for a decisive record for much of the day, gave back its modest gains and ended the day flat. The Dow was in the red all day and...
EconomyCNN

There's another big risk brewing in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — There are a number of reasons for global investors to be keeping close watch on China, from signs its economy is slowing to Beijing's disruptive crackdown on private business. But the list doesn't end there.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Markets Shrug Off Disappointing Economic Data as Tech Stocks Rise

Markets edged higher this week with the tech-heavy NASDAQ leading major indices as it rose 1.51% overall. Stocks are mixed towards the end of trading on Friday following a mixed August jobs report that showed the economy only adding 235,000 jobs. Meanwhile, other economic data released this week missed estimates as well with Consumer Confidence and Pending Home Sales falling more than expected. Additionally, earnings season may be mostly over but some big names reported this week such as Hewlett Packard (HPE), Broadcom (AVGO), and Chewy (CHWY). Lastly, cryptocurrencies continued to move higher as Bitcoin topped $50,000 per coin once again.
StocksNBC Philadelphia

European Stocks Muted as Markets Monitor Key Economic Data

LONDON — European markets were mixed on Friday morning as investors monitored key economic indicators out of the euro zone and the U.S. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline by mid-morning, with basic resources adding 0.7% while travel and leisure stocks slid 0.4%. Shares in Asia-Pacific were mostly...
StocksCNBC

Stocks hit by disappointing jobs number

The Halftime Report traders address a down day on the markets as the August jobs number turned out to be a disappointment. So what can investors expect next? With host Brian Sullivan and traders Shannon Saccocia, Jim Lebenthal, and Michael Farr.
Businessinvesting.com

Ida Batters NYC, Jobless Claims, China's Tech Squeeze - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The remnants of Hurrricane Ida batters New York and southern New England. Jobless claims data will provide the latest snapshot of the labor market ahead of Friday's payrolls report. The euro and cryptocurrencies make further gains against the dollar, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gives ground in the fight over payment processing, and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) pays the price of Beijing's push to reduce inequality. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 2nd September.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

Based on record new orders, a slowdown in the rate of growth looks to be temporary. After Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) released its August delivery and guidance update yesterday, investors immediately began selling. The company's American depositary shares dropped about 4% early in yesterday's trading, though they recovered most of that decline by the end of the day. And those shares are bouncing back more early Thursday, with gains of about 3.5% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT.
StocksShareCast

London midday: Stocks tread water ahead of US data; Melrose jumps

London stocks were still little changed by midday on Thursday as investors eyed the latest US jobless claims, but GKN owner Melrose was a high riser after well-received results. The FTSE 100 was down just 0.1% at 7,144.36. Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said US initial jobless claims will receive more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy