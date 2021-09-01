Francis Ford Coppola risks his fortune to make the movie of his dreams

A director like Francis Ford Coppola, responsible for having adapted The Godfather from Mario Puzo and make it one of the most remembered trilogies, which also gave the world another masterpiece like Apocalypse Now, it always deserves to have the opportunity to do the projects it wants. However, there is one that he dreams of for a long time but that for years was buried among those who could never advance. Now with Oscar Isaac and Forrest Withaker at the helm, you have everything ready to do it.