Olivia Luna and her lunatics, seven years of making noise … and the rest!
Sadness, stress, anger, despair. Thousands of people saw their moods collapse during the period of confinement resulting from the pandemic. From the fear of catching the virus to the discomfort caused by seeing the tower of dirty dishes accumulated in the kitchen, the most encouraging prospect was sleeping to forget everything. But there was the White Noise programming to get many out of that depressing lapse.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0