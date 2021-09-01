Olivia Luna and her lunatics, seven years of making noise … and the rest!

Today with Hoda & Jenna marked the end of August by saying goodbye to more than just the month, but also a beloved member of the crew. During the Aug. 20 episode of the morning show, co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager bid farewell to executive producer Joanne LaMarca, who departed in order to spend more time with family. The emotional goodbye, which Kotb described as "bittersweet," led to an outpouring of messages of support as the Today show embarked on its new journey without LaMarca behind the scenes.