It's been nearly two months since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married, and the two have been enjoying their unconventional "honeymoon tour" on the road ever since. The "Don't Speak" singer took to Instagram Wednesday (August 25) to share some behind-the-scenes photos and clips from behind the stage at Shelton's performance at Bash on the Bay in Ohio, per People. She even let fans have a sneak peek at his set list, which included their duets "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."