Death, taxes, and the Phillies ruining their own momentum after playing the Miami Marlins. Now sitting two games back of the Braves in the NL East and 2.5 games back of the second Wild Card spot, the Phillies have some work to do. With the Mets picking up the pace recently and the Braves hitting the easier part of their remaining schedule, the Phillies have to win at least two of three in this series. Let’s take a look at how they can do it.