Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Freeland scheduled to start for Colorado against Texas

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Rockies (60-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (47-85, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Rangers: Kohei Arihara (2-3, 6.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +114, Rockies -133; over/under is 9 runs.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Austin Gomber
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Charlie Culberson
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Jonathan Hernandez
Person
Mike Foltynewicz
Person
Chris Owings
Person
Kohei Arihara
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Scott Oberg
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 138 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Kyle Freeland

Coming off a series split with the Braves, the Rockies continue their homestand with a three game set against the NL West and MLB leading San Francisco Giants. The Giants have one of baseballs biggest surprises this year and are coming off a defeat of Walker Buehler and the Dodgers last night, a win that saw them move back into the division lead. Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.52 ERA) takes the hill today for San Francisco, and has been arguably the biggest reason for their current success. The former Grandview High School ace was a first-time All-Star this year in his ninth season and is currently in the top 10 league wide in ERA, wins, and WAR for pitchers. Led by Gausman, and buoyed by resurgent years from the ageless pair of Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, the Giants are a lock for the playoffs but are in for a tough battle with the Dodgers down the stretch if they want to avoid the Wild Card game. Needless to say, but this will be an important (and tough, considering the Rockies pedigree at Coors) series for the Giants.
MLBDenver Post

Rockies’ Kyle Freeland struggles as Giants romp behind Kevin Gausman

The pride of Grandview High School bested the pride of Thomas Jefferson on Monday afternoon at Coors Field. It wasn’t close. In a rare matchup of Colorado native starters, Grandview’s Kevin Gausman pitched San Francisco to an easy 10-5 victory over Kyle Freeland’s Rockies. Gausman was on point, Freeland was anything but.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 140 thread: Anthony DeSclafani vs. Jon Gray

It has not been a pretty series for the Rockies against the San Francisco Giants. Two straight beatdowns from the team with the best record in baseball will remind you that Coors Field magic has its limitations. Now the Rockies will need to scrap one out if they want to avoid being swept for the first time at home. A win today for the Giants would also give them 90 wins on the year, the first team in Major League Baseball to reach that milestone as they fight off the Dodgers for the NL West crown.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: should Jake Meyers start in CF when Kyle Tucker returns?

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. After the Houston Astros dealt Myles Straw to the Cleveland Indians, the centerfield job was handed to Chas McCormick, who has progressed mightily in his rookie campaign. In response to Straw leaving the team, general manager James Click pointed to Jake Meyers for outfield depth.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Can the Milwaukee Brewers get to 100 wins?

Led by the three-headed monster of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta, this Milwaukee Brewers team may be the best in franchise history. Never in the 52 previous seasons of existence have they eclipsed the elusive 100 win mark, but this is their best chance yet. Here’s how the...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Gerrit Cole provides positive update on injury condition

Gerrit Cole provided a positive update on Tuesday night regarding his injury condition. Cole exited his start against the Toronto Blue Jays in the top of the fourth inning. The AL Cy Young Award favorite allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings of his New York Yankees’ 5-1 loss.
MLBspectrumnews1.com

Dennis Krause Blog: This Brewers team can do special things

MILWAUKEE — I'm going to say something I said on the air earlier this summer. The Brewers can go to the World Series. They are capable. Considering the Brewers haven't been to the World Series since 1982, that's rare air. Why do I say that? They have pitching. The Brewers'...
MLBYakima Herald Republic

Kyle Seager’s home run helps Mariners avoid four-game sweep by Royals

SEATTLE — With their postseason hopes taking a painful combination of body blows and haymakers over the past three days, most of them coming from the bat of Salvador Perez, the Mariners came into Sunday’s game needing a victory to stop their slide from relevance. In their time of desperation,...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Jake Meyers is not your everyday star prospect

Last week, I marveled at the energy that Jake Meyers had brought to the Houston Astros‘ big league squad after his recent promotion from Triple-A Sugar Land. With another week in the books, it is not just energy that Jake is bringing to the table anymore. Filling in for Kyle...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners win trade, vanquish Astros 4-0

The Mariners won the trade. Hyperbolic and reactionary? Perhaps. It’s incredibly difficult to assess trades generally, and particularly challenging to do so during the season in which they were carried out. Often times there are piles of money, long-term contracts, teenage hopefuls, and other such butterfly wing flaps standing in the way of a swift assessment.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: 3 Reasons Why The Brewers Can Re-Sign Eduardo Escobar

Eduardo Escobar was by far the best trade deadline pick-up by the Milwaukee Brewers. The team hit a bit of bad luck with both relievers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, but the Brewers have been getting hit with the injury bug all season. Escobar himself was on the 10 Day-injured list from August 24th until September 3rd after acquiring him on July 30th.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Gallen expected to start as Arizona hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (49-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-93, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-3, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-8, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona...
MLBRoyals Review

Hunter Dozier isn’t a viable big league starter any more

Hunter Dozier has had a weird professional career for a very long time. It began when the Kansas City Royals selected him eighth overall in the 2013 MLB Draft despite a talent ranking that suggested a late-first or supplemental round selection; Baseball America ranked him 39th overall before the draft. The Royals selected Dozier to pay him underslot so they could select pitcher Sean Manaea (ranked 18th by Baseball America) at 34th overall.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Meyers has homer, 4 RBIs as Astros rout Mariners 11-2

HOUSTON — Astros rookie Jake Meyers homered and drove in four runs as Houston jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and sailed to an 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. “This is the kind of game we’re looking for to create some momentum and build some confidence and...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 9/6

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for an excellent tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/6/21: Nick Pivetta, Daniel Vogelbach, and Jonathan Loaisiga

Salvador Perez's 41st HR of the year is off a 99 mph heater that he takes the other way. Simply. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/qQqX9BhbUl— Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) September 5, 2021. The Boston Red Sox’s COVID outbreak has made its way to the starting rotation as yesterday’s scheduled starter, Nick Pivetta, joins the 10 other players already on the team’s COVID IL.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Woodford will start Thursday as Kim returns to the bullpen

At a point in the season where every win is precious for the Cardinals, they are changing their rotation for their game Thursday with the Dodgers. Though the team hasn’t announced it, Jake Woodford will make that start in place of the previously designated Kwang Hyun Kim, who was moved to the bullpen on Tuesday. Woodford took batting practice with the starting pitchers and threw a bullpen session prior to the game on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy