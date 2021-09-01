Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lodi, CA

Steve Mann: Tragedy is sometimes closer than we think

By Steve Mann/About Town
Lodi News-Sentinel
 7 days ago

Two Lodi police officers were en route to El Dorado County to help with the wildfire about a week ago, traveling along Highway 99. One minute behind them were Galt officers Kapri Herrera and Harminder Grewal. Tragically, a pickup truck careened through the cement divider, hitting the Galt patrol car head-on. It killed Officer Grewal and severely injured Officer Herrera. But for 60 seconds it could have been the LPD officers, according to Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia. Even still, the tragedy hit home. Both Grewal and Herrera previously worked for Lodi Pd. “They’re part of our family,” says Brucia. … Like in most families, people come together to help when tragedy strikes. Here’s proof: two Lodi police officers showed up, unannounced, at the Galt Police Department this week asking what they could do to help, volunteering their time. Brucia said it made him proud.

www.lodinews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Accidents
City
Galt, CA
Lodi, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Manteca, CA
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Lpd#Lodi Police#The Salvation Army#The City Council#Branches Bible#Bank Of America#Pet Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
India
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.

Comments / 0

Community Policy