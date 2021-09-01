Steve Mann: Tragedy is sometimes closer than we think

Two Lodi police officers were en route to El Dorado County to help with the wildfire about a week ago, traveling along Highway 99. One minute behind them were Galt officers Kapri Herrera and Harminder Grewal. Tragically, a pickup truck careened through the cement divider, hitting the Galt patrol car head-on. It killed Officer Grewal and severely injured Officer Herrera. But for 60 seconds it could have been the LPD officers, according to Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia. Even still, the tragedy hit home. Both Grewal and Herrera previously worked for Lodi Pd. “They’re part of our family,” says Brucia. … Like in most families, people come together to help when tragedy strikes. Here’s proof: two Lodi police officers showed up, unannounced, at the Galt Police Department this week asking what they could do to help, volunteering their time. Brucia said it made him proud.