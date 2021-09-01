CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Chief: Ida hit Louisiana town hit harder than Katrina did

By GERALD HERBERT - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — Ida caused mass devastation on Grand Isle, a Louisiana town on a narrow barrier island that bore the full power of the Category 4 storm Sunday. About half of the properties in Grand Isle were either heavily damaged or destroyed by Ida. Splintered houses were right next to others that seemed entirely intact. The main roadway on Tuesday was nearly completely covered in sand that had been brought in by the tidal surge. Grand Isle Police Chief Scooter Resweber and other officers ventured out early Monday to check on the nearly 100 residents who had stayed behind. He said many residents regretted that decision, although no one was seriously hurt.

