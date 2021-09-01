City presented with $750K for Zupo Field

Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Stockton, presented a $750,000 check to the city Monday. The money will be used to repair Zupo Field, which was damaged by fire in 2019. WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

Nearly two years after Zupo Field was engulfed in flames, the city received some much-needed funding to help rebuild and restore the historic stadium.

Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, presented Lodi Mayor Alan Nakanishi, Vice Mayor Mark Chandler and City Councilman Mikey Hothi with a check for $750,000 at Zupo Field Monday morning.

Standing halfway between home plate and the pitcher’s mound, and speaking to several city staffers, firefighters and police officers, Cooper said the day was a great one for Lodi.

“Every year around budget time in the state capitol, we call your local jurisdictions,” Cooper said. “And we ask staff and the council members, ‘what do you guys need?’ One of the ‘asks’ was for money to repair Zupo Field, where it burned down. So we submitted (a request to the state), we went through the rigmarole, and we came out great.”

Cooper said the firefighters and police officers present during Monday’s ceremony knew that keeping children engaged in activities such as youth sports makes a difference in their lives.

A youth sports coach in Elk Grove when he’s not at the capitol, he said a lot of children are involved in a variety of leagues and recreational programs in that city.

“You look at so many underserved areas that don’t have youth sports and facilities like Lodi’s, and it really makes a difference,” he said. “This is a longtime coming. I’m glad the state of California was able to help. This is a small part that we can do to really help Lodi. It will be great when stands are here. Let’s see how big they are.”

During a Lodi City Council meeting last September, staff said a site rebuild would cost about $709,358. Other costs for the rebuild project would include engineering and architectural services, as well as building code and Americans With Disabilities Act upgrades.

On Sept. 22, 2019, Lodi Fire Department crews responded to a blaze at the century-old stadium located at 350 Washington St. just before 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the main grandstand, the press box and an office all located behind home plate engulfed in flames.

Investigators pinpointed the origin to somewhere behind the Zupo Field signs that greet visitors to the stadium, close to the first base side of the grandstands and office.

It was later determined that two youngsters were responsible for the fire.

“You are one of 80 members who each represent 465,000 people,” Nakanishi told Cooper. “You have many places where you could have placed your attention and effort. thank you for choosing to take time to secure this fund that otherwise we would not have received. The citizens are pleased and happy for this assistance to build an important structure for Lodi and its people.”

Hothi, who was Cooper’s district director for seven years prior to being elected to the council last year, noted his former boss has helped secure $1 million in state funding for Lodi Lake in the past, as well as $500,000 when the city was the victim of a cyber attack in 2019.

“I never worked for someone who put so much thought and deliberation into the work he was going to do in the community,” Hothi said. “I think Jim’s done more for Lodi than any legislator we’ve seen, maybe since Nakanishi. He’s brought in millions for our city. There’s also so much unseen money that was behind the scenes. You don’t see his name on the check, but he was definitely a part of those efforts.”

Built in 1924, the Zupo Field was originally known as Lawrence Park. In 1966, the stadium became the home of the Lodi Crushers, a Single-A California League team affiliated with the Chicago Cubs.

The team would later be affiliated with the Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, and two Nippon Pro Baseball league clubs from Japan over its 18-year existence in Lodi.

Some notable names who played in Lodi with the Dodgers affiliation include Fernando Valenzuela and Mike Marshall in 1979.

The field was home to semi-professional baseball teams for 55 years dating back to the mid-1940s, including the Lodi Guild Wines, which was managed by Tony Zupo until his death in the mid-1980s. The stadium was renamed in his honor in 1986.

In recent years, the stadium was home to several Lodi summer collegiate teams, including the Glory and Crushers, the latter of which ceased operations in 2016.

“Parks are such a part of making community,” Chandler said. “And this is (Cooper’s) commitment to help us enhance the experience of livable, lovable, Lodi.”