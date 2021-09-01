Cancel
tvN Weekend Drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha Premieres to 6.821%, 6.666% First Two Episode Ratings as the Drama Delivers a Warm and Relaxing Watch But Lacking an Attention Grabbing Initial Setup

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a first episode impression of tvN Sat-Sun drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha that consists of the Good, the Bad, and the Weird. First up the good is that the drama brought in ratings of 6.281%, 6.666% in the first two episodes, a good point above predecessor The Devil Judge, and the ratings went up between episodes so that’s a good trajectory. The good parts of the first episode were the beautiful seaside village scenery and real people going above their lives vibe of the denizens of Gongjin. Plus both leads are good upstanding people, as Shin Mina‘s Yoon Hye Jin quits her high powered dentist job because her boss wants her to prescribe more expensive dental treatments that will have harder consequences on the patient and Kim Sun Ho‘s Hong Du Shik is basically the town everything-man but seems to do it because he wants to aid others (for now, his motivation is not yet clear). The leads have a comfortable banter but no strong romantic (yet) chemistry in the first episode.

