tvN Weekend Drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha Premieres to 6.821%, 6.666% First Two Episode Ratings as the Drama Delivers a Warm and Relaxing Watch But Lacking an Attention Grabbing Initial Setup

I track how long I’ve been blogging at times by how many actors I’ve seen go to military service and then come back. I also can track it by both the rise and fall and then maybe rise and fall again, ergo the cyclical nature of some star popularity moments. K-actor Jung Hae In is a great study, he was the It Boy in 2018 after Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food (Something in the Rain) after breakout supporting hits in Prison Playbook and While You Were Sleeping. Then he stood in the super wrong place at the Baeksang Awards ceremony winners shot and was excoriated by netizens, losing their favor just as his next two dramas One Spring Night and A Piece of Your Mind did not get ratings or buzz. OSP is an amazing wrong and his performance is probably the best I’ve seen from him EVER, but Piece I couldn’t get into and it got a shortened run due to the super low ratings. Since then he’s smartly laid low on promos and just did the one thing he needed to do to rise again – pick the right role in the right drama and that’s the Netflix series D.P. (Deserter Pursuit). The drama premiered last week to rave reviews and overwhelming viewer buzz thanks to the realistic take on a tough subject matter (bullying and mistreatment in the South Korean military). K-netizens are back to loving Jung Hae In, which I’m glad because unlike other It Boys he is a very talented actor. He revealed this week that the PD is writing the script for the second season of D.P. so great news. I will leave with a cautious note though – his next drama to air later this year is Snowdrop on jTBC and we all know the netizen pre-airing furor over it. I hope that drama really does not have any subject matter that netizens can hate on and drag him back down over something he has no control over.