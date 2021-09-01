Cancel
Virginia State

Bristol, Virginia sheriff candidates agree the existing city jail should remain

By David McGee
Southwest Virginia Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Va. — Both candidates for city sheriff emphasized their desire to retain the existing city jail during remarks at a candidate event last week. Charlie Thomas and Tyrone Foster each stressed that they want to keep and improve the city’s aging, overcrowded lockup during a meet and greet hosted by the city’s Democratic Committee. About 45 people attended the event at the Bristol Public Library on Aug. 23.

