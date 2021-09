And there it is. Many of you wrote to me that Javier Baez would prove to be a “cancer.” Your diagnosis proved to be correct. I believed the addition of Baez would put the Mets over the top. Wrong again. Baez has been here for a couple of cups of coffee and has made more enemies in New York than Bobby Bonilla did in decades. Earlier this year Francisco Lindor ran down the tunnel so that he could see a New York rat. Now he shares the dugout with one.