MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With people back at school and work, knowing when to quarantine is a must to minimize community spread of the coronavirus. “The need to quarantine is divided into two groups, the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The number of days varies. For unvaccinated individuals, they do need to quarantine after they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Dr. Sharin Mazumder, infectious disease expert at Methodist Healthcare.