Pamela K. Kueper
KIELER, Wis. — Pamela K. “Pam” Kueper, 76, of Kieler, Wisconsin, died Monday, August 30, 2021, at home. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. A public visitation for friends will be held from 4-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the parish center. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.www.telegraphherald.com
Comments / 0