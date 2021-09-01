Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kieler, WI

Pamela K. Kueper

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIELER, Wis. — Pamela K. “Pam” Kueper, 76, of Kieler, Wisconsin, died Monday, August 30, 2021, at home. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. A public visitation for friends will be held from 4-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the parish center. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

www.telegraphherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Marion, IA
State
Wisconsin State
Dubuque, IA
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Dubuque, IA
State
Illinois State
City
Kieler, WI
City
Marion, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick#Jaycees#Golf League#Red Hat Club#Hospice Of Dubuque
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.

Comments / 0

Community Policy