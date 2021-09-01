Dodgers dump Braves, edge closer to first in NL West

Cancel
Corey Seager hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to finish the month of August with a 21-6 record.

The victory moved the Dodgers within a half-game of National League West-leading San Francisco, the closest they have been to first place since July 6. The Giants lost 6-2 to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Mookie Betts homered for the Dodgers, Chris Taylor drove in the game-tying run with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly, and right-hander Walker Buehler gave up two runs over seven innings.

Braves center fielder Joc Pederson hit a home run in his return to Los Angeles and Charlie Morton pitched six strong innings as Atlanta lost for the fifth time in the past seven games.

Pederson, who played seven seasons with the Dodgers, went deep in the third inning for a 1-0 lead. It was his first home run in eight games against the Dodgers this year.

Atlanta made it 2-0 in the fourth inning when Travis d’Arnaud doubled into the left field corner to score Austin Riley, who had singled.

Betts cut the deficit in half when he lined a home run just over the left field wall in the fourth inning. It was his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many nights against the Braves.

The Braves lost second baseman Ozzie Albies in the fifth inning after he fouled a Buehler pitch off the side of his left knee. Albies had to be carried off the field by two team trainers.

Morton gave up one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. It was his first outing at Dodger Stadium since closing out the Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series title with four innings of relief.

Buehler gave up two runs on four hits over seven innings with two walks and five strikeouts. His ERA rose from 2.02 to 2.05.

Blake Treinen (5-5) struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning, and Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen fanned two in a perfect ninth for his 30th save. It is the right-hander’s seventh season with at least 30 saves.

--Field Level Media

