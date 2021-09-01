Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers jump on Giants early, win 2nd straight in series

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

EditorsNote: adds new third graf; removes extraneous words in what is now 10th graf

The Milwaukee Brewers rocked Johnny Cueto for six early runs and Brandon Woodruff pitched six sharp innings Tuesday night as the National League Central front-runners made it two straight over the host San Francisco Giants with a 6-2 victory.

Lorenzo Cain homered, singled and drove in two runs for Milwaukee, which moved a season-best 10 games ahead of the second-place Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central.

The Giants saw their lead in the NL West shrink to a half-game over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Tuesday.

Brandon Belt homered for the Giants, extending his career-best total with his 20th, in his club’s third consecutive loss.

Pushed back a day after feeling ill Monday, Cueto (7-7) fell behind 2-0 five batters into the game after consecutive one-out singles by Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez plus a run-scoring infield out by Avisail Garcia.

Cain’s homer, a solo shot that was his sixth of the season, made it 3-0 in the second, before his RBI single capped a two-run third that included a run-scoring triple by Rowdy Tellez.

The triple by Tellez, a 255-pounder, was just his second in nearly 900 major league plate appearances. He also had one for the Toronto Blue Jays as a pinch hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this season.

Narvaez made it a two-RBI game with a run-scoring single in the fourth to complete the Milwaukee scoring and put the visitors up 6-0.

Cueto was pulled one batter later, charged with six runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Woodruff (9-7) won his second straight start after losing four straight decisions, limiting the Giants to one run and five hits. He walked three and struck out eight.

Jake Cousins and Brent Suter finished up with three innings of one-run relief, combining for seven strikeouts.

Wilmer Flores homered in the ninth, his 17th, for the game’s final run.

Yelich scored twice, while he, Adames and Narvaez joined Cain in the two-hit column for the Brewers, who improved to 3-2 against the Giants this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr. collected a double and a single for the Giants, who were out-hit 11-7.

San Francisco went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Brent Suter
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#Cincinnati Reds#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves 3 2#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Tampa Bay Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Can the Milwaukee Brewers get to 100 wins?

Led by the three-headed monster of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta, this Milwaukee Brewers team may be the best in franchise history. Never in the 52 previous seasons of existence have they eclipsed the elusive 100 win mark, but this is their best chance yet. Here’s how the...
MLBwearegreenbay.com

Avi Garcia, Brandon Woodruff power Brewers to series win over Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in six shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 4-1, extending their NL Central lead over the Reds to 9 1/2 games. Avisaíl García hit an RBI double and made two big defensive plays in right field for the Brewers, who...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Belt hits #20, Quintana shines in debut but early struggles doom the Giants as they fall to the Brewers, 6-2

One of these days, I’ll get a game that’s so good, everyone will be jealous of the fact I got a chance to recap it. It’ll have everything working: an ace starting pitcher that’s allergic to runs, a bullpen of nothing but prime Mariano Riveras, and an offense that hits every ball 115 mph to every corner of the field. They’ll call the lineup “Alcatraz Alley” or some other equally memeable reference to “Murderer’s Row,” but we’ll be so proud of having a superteam that we’ll recite the nickname with pride and plaster it all over t-shirts from San Franpsycho. That game will be such a good game, so clearly dominated by the Giants, that Manfred will come out after the fourth inning and call a mercy rule as the Giants already lead 107-0 and every batter on the other team struck out on three pitches. And of course it’ll be against the Dodgers, who by that time will be so comically inept they’ll make Abbott & Costello’s “Who’s On First” look like a deeply serious wartime skit in comparison.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Giants offense falters as Brewers win, 3-1

Sometimes the Giants face good pitchers. Sometimes the Giants face great pitchers. Sometimes the Giants face pitchers that have 5.9 fWAR through August with a 1.64 xFIP going into the game, and sometimes those pitchers have 99mph four seamers, 95mph cutters, and a plus curveball, plus changeup, and a plus slider, and they carve up the Giants lineup like a Thanksgiving turkey through six innings. But there’s a reason baseball games are nine innings, and it’s not so MLB can sell more peanuts (although that might be part of it) — the reason is because you can drive even the best pitcher out of the game eventually and get to the bullpen. The Giants did just that in the bottom of the seventh, eventually chasing Corbin Burnes on the heels of a Brandon Belt double and Kris Bryant single. Belt would come around to score on a Crawford single. So take that, Corbin Burnes, ye of the 2.30 ERA. You can fool the Giants once - twice - well, up to six innings - but you can’t survive seven!*
MLBchatsports.com

Twins Take Series in 6-4 Win over Brewers

The Brewers have three times as many ejections as extra-base hits in a bizarre border battle with the Twins this weekend. Adrian Houser's performance was another oddity in tonight’s 6-4 loss to Minnesota. He was brilliant early on, keeping the Twins scoreless and hitless through three innings, Then, he surrendered four runs in the fourth. He seemed to recover in the fifth, performing the rare feat of a three-pitch inning, but unraveled again in the sixth.
MLBKenosha News.com

Corbin Burnes, Brewers edge Giants in series opener

SAN FRANCISCO — Kris Bryant left the Chicago Cubs and NL Central late last month figuring he had seen about enough of Corbin Burnes. Matching up again, Bryant and his new Giants teammates certainly couldn't figure out the Milwaukee ace. Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into the...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Brewers knock Giants from top spot in NL, win fourth in row

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The San Francisco Giants are suddenly in second place, and the defending World Series champion Dodgers are atop the National League ahead of a weekend visit to the Bay Area. Sure looks like September is going to be wild out West. Jace Peterson hit a...
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Burnes, Brewers Top Giants

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers started a four game series in San Francisco with a 3-1 win over the Giants on Monday night. The Giants were in scramble mode on the mound after Alex Wood and Johnny Cueto, the scheduled starters for the first two games of the series tested positive for COVID19. Jose Alvarez got the emergency start and didn’t make it out of the 2nd inning.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Corbin Burnes handles Giants again, Brewers win at Oracle Park

Considering that the Giants wound up with an unexpected bullpen game Monday, the relief staff did a fairly respectable job. The problem for San Francisco was on the other side of the diamond: Corbin Burnes started for the Brewers. Burnes, an All-Star for Milwaukee this season, threw his second gem...
MLBspectrumnews1.com

Dennis Krause Blog: This Brewers team can do special things

MILWAUKEE — I'm going to say something I said on the air earlier this summer. The Brewers can go to the World Series. They are capable. Considering the Brewers haven't been to the World Series since 1982, that's rare air. Why do I say that? They have pitching. The Brewers'...
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers flip the script on Giants with 5-2 win; go for the sweep Thursday

Two in the morning on Thursday, September 2nd, and the Brewers turn one win against the Giants to not only a further lead on the division but a change of Giants from best record in MLB to the 2nd best and a wild card team. Yes, a team with an 84-49 record is now a Wild Card team because; baseball!
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Lorenzo Cain drives in three, Brewers win third straight against San Francisco

San Francisco came into its series against Milwaukee with the best record in baseball. After three games against the Brewers, that’s no longer the case. The Crew saw to that with a 5-2 win Wednesday night, pushing their overall winning streak to four games, including three straight over the Giants.
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Drop Finale With Giants

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (WSAU) — A four-run 8th inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday afternoon. Jace Peterson brought home the lone run for the Brewers in the 4th on a line drive to center field. That scored Luis Urias, but also ended the inning as Christian Yelich was then thrown out at 3rd base.
MLBknbr.com

Giants avoid sweep with thrilling 5-1 win over Brewers

The first pitch the Giants faced from Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer provided a good omen for San Francisco. Outfielder Austin Slater sent the elevated fastball over the center field fence for his second career leadoff homer. The shot — 107.3 mph off the bat — made Slater the 10th Giant...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: 3 Reasons Why The Brewers Can Re-Sign Eduardo Escobar

Eduardo Escobar was by far the best trade deadline pick-up by the Milwaukee Brewers. The team hit a bit of bad luck with both relievers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, but the Brewers have been getting hit with the injury bug all season. Escobar himself was on the 10 Day-injured list from August 24th until September 3rd after acquiring him on July 30th.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants jump on Walker Buehler early, beat Dodgers

Brandon Belt homered on Walker Buehler's fifth pitch of the game, and the host San Francisco Giants shelled the Los Angeles Dodgers' ace for a season-high six runs en route to a 6-4 win Sunday night to reclaim sole possession of first place in the National League West. Nine pitchers combined on asix-hitter on a second consecutive bullpen day, allowing the Giants (87-50) to win for the second time in the three-game series and move one game up on the Dodgers (86-51) in both the West and the NL's o...

Comments / 0

Community Policy