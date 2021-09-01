Brewers jump on Giants early, win 2nd straight in series

EditorsNote: adds new third graf; removes extraneous words in what is now 10th graf

The Milwaukee Brewers rocked Johnny Cueto for six early runs and Brandon Woodruff pitched six sharp innings Tuesday night as the National League Central front-runners made it two straight over the host San Francisco Giants with a 6-2 victory.

Lorenzo Cain homered, singled and drove in two runs for Milwaukee, which moved a season-best 10 games ahead of the second-place Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central.

The Giants saw their lead in the NL West shrink to a half-game over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Tuesday.

Brandon Belt homered for the Giants, extending his career-best total with his 20th, in his club’s third consecutive loss.

Pushed back a day after feeling ill Monday, Cueto (7-7) fell behind 2-0 five batters into the game after consecutive one-out singles by Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez plus a run-scoring infield out by Avisail Garcia.

Cain’s homer, a solo shot that was his sixth of the season, made it 3-0 in the second, before his RBI single capped a two-run third that included a run-scoring triple by Rowdy Tellez.

The triple by Tellez, a 255-pounder, was just his second in nearly 900 major league plate appearances. He also had one for the Toronto Blue Jays as a pinch hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this season.

Narvaez made it a two-RBI game with a run-scoring single in the fourth to complete the Milwaukee scoring and put the visitors up 6-0.

Cueto was pulled one batter later, charged with six runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Woodruff (9-7) won his second straight start after losing four straight decisions, limiting the Giants to one run and five hits. He walked three and struck out eight.

Jake Cousins and Brent Suter finished up with three innings of one-run relief, combining for seven strikeouts.

Wilmer Flores homered in the ninth, his 17th, for the game’s final run.

Yelich scored twice, while he, Adames and Narvaez joined Cain in the two-hit column for the Brewers, who improved to 3-2 against the Giants this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr. collected a double and a single for the Giants, who were out-hit 11-7.

San Francisco went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

