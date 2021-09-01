Cancel
MLB

Abraham Toro's slam propels Mariners past Astros

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 7 days ago

Abraham Toro hit a grand slam against his former team with one out in the eighth inning to snap a scoreless tie as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Houston Astros 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Toro’s homer to right-center field came off right-hander Kendall Graveman (5-1), who went from Seattle to Houston along with fellow reliever Rafael Montero in exchange for Toro and reliever Joe Smith on July 27.

Mariners right-hander Paul Sewald (9-3) got the victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Lefty Sean Doolittle, claimed off waivers from Cincinnati last week, worked around a hit and a walk in the ninth.

J.P. Crawford led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk, the third time he reached base to start an inning after a pair of singles. Mitch Haniger was caught looking at a called third strike before Kyle Seager lined a single to right. Ty France was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Toro fouled off a couple of two-strike pitches before going deep.

Yusei Kikuchi, the Mariners’ lone All-Star representative who was bidding for just his second victory since the Midsummer Classic, pitched seven scoreless innings. The left-hander gave up four hits, walked two and struck out four. He was aided by two double plays.

Kikuchi opened with three hitless innings before Carlos Correa led off the fourth by lining a single to left field. An out later, Yuli Gurriel singled, but Kikuchi retired Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker to end the inning.

Correa doubled with one out in the sixth, but he was stranded in scoring position again.

Houston threatened in the eighth against Sewald, as Jose Altuve singled with one out and advanced on an error by center fielder Jarred Kelenic.

Sewald responded by striking out Aledmys Diaz and Correa to end the inning.

Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., trying to beat the Mariners for the third time since July 27, didn’t get a decision. He pitched five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out three.

McCullers twice escaped bases-loaded jams, getting Jose Marmolejos to ground out to first to end the opening inning and Cal Raleigh to do the same in the fourth.

--Field Level Media

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

