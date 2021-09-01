Cancel
Clothing & Footwear Retailing Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Benetton, Kik, Zara, Foschini

 7 days ago

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Clothing & Footwear Retailing covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Clothing & Footwear Retailing explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Benetton Group S.p.A., Kik, Zara, Foschini, Forever 21, UNIQLO, Truworths, H&M, Belle International, Marisa, Azaléia, Esprit Holdings, Jet, Marks and Spencer, Albasco, Wal-Mart's George, Aldo, Ackermans, ABC Mart, Woolworths & Deichmann.

