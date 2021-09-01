Cancel
BTC/USD Forecast: Pullback from Familiar Resistance Barrier

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin market pulled back just a bit on Tuesday as the $50,000 level continues to be a headache for the market. At this point, the most obvious barrier to overcome is the $50,000 level, so if we can get above there then it is obvious that Bitcoin would continue to go much higher. That being said, this is a market that tends to be impulsive after little bits and pieces of sideways action like we are seeing right now.

Marketsdailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Bitcoin Surge, Says BTC Trapping Sellers

A widely followed crypto analyst and trader is predicting a wild Bitcoin rally as the leading cryptocurrency breaks above the key price level of $50,000. The pseudonymous trader known as Pentoshi tells his 252,100 Twitter followers that BTC’s recovery of a crucial level is a sign that the price of the leading cryptocurrency will go higher.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Forecast: Crude Oil Pullback to Offer Reset- WTI Levels

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels. WTI rallies back above critical pivot zone- constructive above 65.92, key resistance 71.13. New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil-Beginners Guide. Oil prices are on the defensive into the weekly open with WTI slipping nearly 1.6%...
Marketsambcrypto.com

This unlikely factor supported Bitcoin, Ethereum Options in August

After the devastating May crash, August 2021 marked the first month of actual recovery for Bitcoin and Ethereum, as both assets were able to recapture important resistance levels. Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin initially managed to take a position above $42,000, and was now consolidating above the $50k mark. Ethereum re-tested $4000 earlier, and was only about $400 away from its ATH.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Tests Resistance

The Japanese yen inched higher after an upbeat GDP in Q2. The pair is trading in a narrowing range, a sign of the market’s indecision before a major breakout. From the daily chart’s perspective, the bullish bias still prevails. Buyers have bid up from 109.10 and 109.55 is the latest...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Gets Hammered Out of the Blue

The Bitcoin market has broken significantly to the downside to slice through the $50,000 level on Tuesday, apparently out of the blue. There have been rumors of “whales” for selling Bitcoin, just as El Salvador was buying Bitcoin, but that is a narrative that has nothing to do with anything provable. Quite frankly, this is a candlestick that does solidify the idea of $50,000 being important and therefore I think at this point in time the game just got quite a bit murkier.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Pressing Trendline

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar has rallied significantly against the Canadian dollar as traders came back to work on Tuesday. Yes, the market was open on Monday but considering that most of the transactions in this currency pair are done during North American trading hours, it is Tuesday that matters, not necessarily Monday.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Could Rebound

Buy the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 50,000. Add a stop-loss at 45,000. Sell the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 42,800. Add a stop-loss at 50,000. The BTC/USD price tumbled in the overnight session as investors reacted to the happenings in El Salvador, the first country to make Bitcoin its legal tender. Bitcoin fell by as much as 17% to a monthly low of $42,852, undoing most of the gains made in the past few weeks. It then bounced back a little to the current level of $47,306.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: More Weakness Ahead of a Major Rally

Sell the EUR/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.1800. Add a stop-loss at 1.1900. Set a buy-stop at 1.1880 and add a take-profit at 1.1950. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. The EUR/USD price declined sharply after the relatively weak German sentiment data. The pair fell during the European, American, and Asian sessions and is currently at the lowest level this month. It has fallen by more than 0.55% from the highest point this month.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average again, USDJPY is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 1/8.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

NZD/JPY: Slight Reversal Lower may Test Speculative Thinking

As of this writing the NZD/JPY is near the 78.100 level, a high of nearly 78.630 was demonstrated on the 3rd of September. The slight reversal lower since touching the mid-term highs seen late last week has been incremental, but not overwhelmingly strong. This perspective may make traders who have been pursuing bullish action within the NZD/JPY since the third week of August a bit nervous, but still enticed by current values.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Bullish momentum could continue

Upside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Tuesday. As a result, the US Dollar edged higher by 132 pips or 1.06% against the Canadian Dollar during yesterday's trading session. In the nearest future, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish. The potential target for buyers would...
Currenciesbabypips.com

Bitcoin and Altcoins Price Analysis: Don’t Miss These Pullbacks!

Bitcoin and its buddies are retreating to areas of interest on their long-term charts. Are these levels likely to attract more buyers? Which altcoins are looking most bullish these days?. BTC/USD: Daily. Bitcoin took a sharp tumble after coming close to the $53,000 handle, pulling back to the $44,000 area...
Marketsdailyforex.com

DOT/USD: Polkadot Suddenly Slumps to Late August Juncture

DOT/USD fell from a high which was within sight of the 36.0000 mark yesterday, to a sudden lightning quick low of nearly 22.0000. As of this morning Polkadot is trading near the 26.0000 ratio as it hovers near important support levels developed the end of August. Yesterday’s high of nearly 35.7000 touched marks not seen since the 19th of May, but unfortunately the mid-term apex didn’t last long. A sudden and brutal selling wave hit the broad cryptocurrency market and DOGE/USD suffered along with many of its major counterparts.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues Quiet Behavior at Highs

The S&P 500 went back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as traders seem to be a little lost as to where they wanted to be. Nonetheless, this is a market that I think will eventually show plenty of resiliency, and even though we are looking for a little bit “flat” at the moment, I think it is only a matter of time before we see buyers come back in and pick up any dip that occurs. In fact, the 4500 level underneath should continue to be very resistive, so if we were to break down to that area, I would anticipate that there should be plenty of buyers.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, EUR/GBP

USDCAD is trading at 1.2658; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2610 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2830. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2535. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2445. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the cloud’s upside border and fix above 1.2720.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

DOGE/USD: Sudden Plummet in Dogecoin Challenges Key Support

DOGE/USD slid towards important mid-term support yesterday with a quick dose of downward momentum. After essentially breaking the 30 cents barrier lower yesterday, DOGE/USD rather quickly saw the 26 cents juncture come into play. As of this writing Dogecoin is around 25 and half cents and fast market conditions remain, which means speculators should be ready for additional volatility today. The heightened velocity within DOGE/USD should serve as a warning sign for traders, and risk taking tactics need to be used.
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/INR: Short Term Bullish Surge Proves Strong and Swift

After trading near a low of 73.0000 as the week began, the USD/INR has produced solid bullish price action as it has brushed aside short term resistance levels. The ability of the USD/INR to move higher upon the return to action by U.S based financial institutions may indicate the sudden gyrations upward are not a momentary dash in the sun. The USD/INR has certainly produced a volatile price range the past month of trading, but the forex pair remains within the lower realms of its one month chart. However, the price action the past two days should serve as a healthy reminder to traders that risk management is always needed.
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Trading Activity Suffers a Setback

BCH/USD – Daily Chart. It is booked on the BCH/USD daily chart that the crypto trading activity suffers a setback in its valuation ever struggle achieved up to the high point of $800. The 50-day SMA trend-line is underneath the 14-day SMA trend-line in ranges of the value mentioned earlier and $600. A bearish candlestick occurred against the SMAs yesterday, briefly breaching the lower range value line to the south. The Stochastic Oscillators have the lines southbound closer to the range of 40.

