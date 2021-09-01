BTC/USD Forecast: Pullback from Familiar Resistance Barrier
The Bitcoin market pulled back just a bit on Tuesday as the $50,000 level continues to be a headache for the market. At this point, the most obvious barrier to overcome is the $50,000 level, so if we can get above there then it is obvious that Bitcoin would continue to go much higher. That being said, this is a market that tends to be impulsive after little bits and pieces of sideways action like we are seeing right now.www.dailyforex.com
