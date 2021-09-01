BTC/USD Forecast: Pullback from Familiar Resistance Barrier

The S&P 500 went back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as traders seem to be a little lost as to where they wanted to be. Nonetheless, this is a market that I think will eventually show plenty of resiliency, and even though we are looking for a little bit “flat” at the moment, I think it is only a matter of time before we see buyers come back in and pick up any dip that occurs. In fact, the 4500 level underneath should continue to be very resistive, so if we were to break down to that area, I would anticipate that there should be plenty of buyers.