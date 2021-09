Facebook and Ray-Ban have made an announcement about their next smart glasses. It would be a pair of connected glasses, which will allow you to record videos without having to hold your smartphone. Ray-Ban has published a promotional page on its site with the silhouette of a pair of glasses with the date “09.09 2021” accompanied by the text “register now to receive your launch notification”, although it does not specify if it is news of the launch. The Ray-Ban homepage also promises that “this is a story you’ll want to follow,” a plausible reference to Facebook Stories.