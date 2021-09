Cueto (7-7) took the loss against Milwaukee on Tuesday, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out one. The veteran hurler was initially expected to start Monday's series opener, but his outing was instead pushed to Tuesday after he reported feeling under the weather. The extra day of rest didn't help Cueto tame the Brewers' bats, as he was lit up for a season-worst 10 hits and six runs in just 3.2 frames. The right-hander also notched a season-low one strikeout in the loss, and he has registered only six punchouts over his past 13.2 frames. Cueto's next outing could come this weekend in a big series against the Dodgers, who trail San Francisco by only half a game for the best record in the National League.