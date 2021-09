The Henderson Lions came out victorious in a nail-biting game on Friday night against the Hallsville Bobcats. The final score was 48-47. A performance from the mini Lion cheerleaders kicked off the game. With the assistance of the varsity cheerleading squad, the mini cheerleaders performed a dance called “Focus” and a fan-favorite chant, Go Bid Red and Blue, to hype up the Henderson crowd. They learned those, along with multiple other cheers and chants, in their cheer camp on Aug. 21.