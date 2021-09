We made it. The No. 13 Gators open the 2021 season against Florida Atlantic in the Swamp at 7:30 on Saturday. Normally, this will be the time of the week where I’ll offer you my keys to victory for the Gators. However, since anything other than a blowout win against an inferior opponent like FAU would be a major letdown, I’m going to do something a little different for the first two games of the season.