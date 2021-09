Seoul (AP) – According to the South Korean general staff, North Korea could prepare a new military parade. Along with the United States, South Korea is currently watching preparations in North Korea for “major events such as a military parade in connection with its internal appointments,” a staff spokesperson said. national news agency Yonhap. South Korean broadcasters have reported, citing multiple sources, that North Korea may host a military broadcast no earlier than Thursday the state’s founding day. But it is also possible that a parade on the founding day of the ruling Labor Party will take place on October 10.