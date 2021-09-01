Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Making Of Michaela Coel

By Farrah Storr
Elle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA public park in the dead of night is not where one expects to find a Hollywood actor. Instead, its denizens are the hustlers, the hiders, the dispossessed… those for whom daylight hours cast an unkind light. But it is where you will find Michaela Coel. Dancing under the moonlight. Headphones on. Eyes shut tight. Completely at peace with the misfits of the night.

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Ted Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Homosexuality#Channel 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNME

Michaela Coel says experiencing racism reminds her to keep fighting

Michaela Coel has said she’s “lucky” to still experience racism in places where she’s unknown, as a reminder to keep fighting it. The I May Destroy You creator said she does not wish to be “deluded” about such issues not happening anymore, and opened up about experiencing racism in different countries where she’s not famous.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Michaela Coel: The cycle of grief helps people overcome trauma

Michaela Coel thinks the “cycle of grief has to be ridden all the way around” before people can overcome their trauma. The 33-year-old actress and director was once drugged and sexually assaulted while on a night out, and has said she managed to process her traumatic experience by going through all the stages of grief and letting herself feel each emotion.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Michaela Coel says she didn’t want to be ‘exploited’ by Netflix with million-dollar deal

Michaela Coel has discussed her decision to turn down a million dollar deal from Netflix for her show I May Destroy You.The series, which is written by and starring Coel and centres on a sexual assault she experienced in real life, aired on BBC One in July 2020 and went on to win two Baftas and be nominated for nine Emmys.During an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour this morning (7 September), Coel was asked by host Emma Barnett: “You did turn down a million dollars from Netflix for I May Destroy You because you weren’t allowed to...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Michaela Coel on Doctor Who Buzz: "I Never Say Never to Anything"

By now, Doctor Who fans know what the deal is between now and the end of 2022. By the end of the year, showrunner Chris Chibnall and TARDIS team members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop will be back for a Series 13 that will tell one overarching story and finds Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder. From there, Whittaker and Chibnall will wrap up their runs by the end of 2022, news of which has resulted in dumpster fires of mindless speculation roaring high on both sides of the pond as folks try to be the first to predict who the new showrunner and lead will be. One name that has been getting a ton of buzz is award-winning I May Destroy You writer, director & star Michaela Coel– a name that Bleeding Cool has also considered and debated but to be clear? Those debates were whether or not the BBC could afford them, be flexible to their ever-increasing list of projects, and give them the creative freedom to bring the kind of "radical" change that the BBC promised from the next showrunner and Doctor. Now we're hearing from Coel, who took a very matter-of-fact approach in their response.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

MAFS fans weigh in on Michaela’s walkout

Michaela and Zack Freeman started off as a fan favorite, but their popularity has quickly plummeted as fans weigh in on some of Michaela’s recent blowups and breakdowns. Ok, so we are the first to admit we were team “Zack and Michaela.” The couple even claimed the number two spot on our Most Likely to Succeed List. But the explosive connection between this couple (and we don’t just mean in the bedroom) took us all by surprise.
NBAInternational Business Times

Michael K. Williams Net Worth: 'NBA 2K21' Actor's Fortune Before His Death

Michael K. Williams was an actor most famous for his performance on HBO’s critically-acclaimed show “The Wire” where he played the role of Omar Little. The television star was found dead inside his home in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. He was 54. Williams had a long-running career as an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy