Alligator attacked Louisiana man in an area flooded by Ida

By Johnny Diaz New York Times,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Louisiana man was missing and presumed dead after an alligator attacked him in an area that was flooded during Hurricane Ida, authorities said. A woman said that about noon Monday, her 71-year-old husband was attacked by an alligator while walking in knee-high floodwaters at their home in the city of Slidell, about 30 miles northeast of New Orleans on the north side of Lake Pontchartrain, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

