The first real adventure many gamers ever experienced was in the world of Hyrule. The Legend of Zelda series was one of the earliest examples of Nintendo paving the way for the types of large-scale, and even non-linear, adventures that really made the player feel like they were venturing into an unknown world and discovering all of its secrets for the first time. Whether your first game was the original adventure on the NES, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Switch, it can be hard to imagine any other game satisfying that same sense of adventure, action, and freedom.