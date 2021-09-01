PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRED ALLEN HALL, DECEASED CASE NO: 2021-251 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of FRED ALLEN HALL, deceased, having been granted to CLAYMON A. HALL on the 23rd day of August, 2021 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CLAYMON A. HALL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF FRED ALLEN HALL,DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: JAMES R. BOWLES ATTORNEY AT LAW 2 SOUTH DUBOIS AVENUE PO BOX 780397 334-283-6548 Tallassee Tribune: Sept. 1, 8 and 15,2021 EST/HALL,F.