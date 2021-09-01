Canyon eager to get back on the field after loss, potential in young roster

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After week one of Texas high school football, the Canyon Eagles are eager to get back out onto the field after falling to Randall in the rivalry game 20-13. Despite the loss, first year head coach Todd Winfrey told media that there is not a lot to be disappointed about. The Eagles fought back in the second half, starting with an onside kick recovery on the opening play, and eventually clawing back from a 13 point deficit, tying it up at 13-all.