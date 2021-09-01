Cancel
Cycling

Making Up The Numbers Podcast: Myriam Nicole and Greg Minnaar!

By George Thompson
singletrackworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re calling this one ‘The Royalty Episode’ because our guests are the GOAT, Santa Cruz Syndicate’s Greg Minnaar & 2017 World Cup Overall Winner & 2019 and 2021 World Champion, Commencal Muc-Off’s Myriam Nicole! From Greg’s advice for younger riders to how Myriam conquered her fear of jumping, this episode has it all. Recorded just before the World Championships, we may branch out into a fortune telling podcast…

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myriam Nicole
Person
Greg Minnaar
