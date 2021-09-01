Making Up The Numbers Podcast: Myriam Nicole and Greg Minnaar!

This latest video from Katy Winton in her Keeping up with Katy series is another great one. In the last episode, we saw Katy talk about the hard times she faced back in 2020. In this new episode, we see the highs and lows of racing. This is raw and honest and a great look behind the scenes. Katy has had to juggle a lot but always tries her best to keep positive when things don’t always go to plan.