Making Up The Numbers Podcast: Myriam Nicole and Greg Minnaar!
We’re calling this one ‘The Royalty Episode’ because our guests are the GOAT, Santa Cruz Syndicate’s Greg Minnaar & 2017 World Cup Overall Winner & 2019 and 2021 World Champion, Commencal Muc-Off’s Myriam Nicole! From Greg’s advice for younger riders to how Myriam conquered her fear of jumping, this episode has it all. Recorded just before the World Championships, we may branch out into a fortune telling podcast…singletrackworld.com
