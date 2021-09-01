Financial Wellness Benefits Market Comprehensive Study By Key Players: Smart Dollara, Edukate, Financial Fitness

The global cold chain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 12.95 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for temperature-controlled supply chains in food & beverages industries. Increasing demand for cold chain business is driving the need for better monitoring solutions. Absence of monitoring solutions could result in reducing product effectiveness, especially for drugs and pharmaceutical products, or even pose a risk to life. Rising need to ensure safety and quality of products is boosting utilization of cold chain monitoring solutions where products are kept under prescribed temperature requirements.