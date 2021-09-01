15 Trader Joe’s Products Our Editors Can’t Live Without

Trying to figure out the Trader Joe’s products that are best for you is a bit like trying to pick what to watch on Netflix on the first of the month—there are just so many amazing choices! Whether you’re looking for a one-time experimental snack or your next standby item, sometimes, a little guidance from the stars is all you need to figure out which aisle to stroll down. We’ve rounded up the best items from Trader Joe’s for each zodiac sign to try because Mercury goes into retrograde this month, and you’re going to want to stock up on snacks.