Texas Industrial Equipment and Services Firms Sued for Disability Discrimination

 7 days ago

Federal officials say a pair of Texas-based industrial equipment and services companies refused to hire worker because of medical treatment for anxiety and opioid addiction. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a lawsuit filed Aug. 19 that the actions of The Modern Group Ltd. and Beaumont, Texas-based Dragon Rig Sales and Service LLC violated federal law.

