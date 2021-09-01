Beyoncé Has Insomnia: Here Are 7 Expert-Backed Tips To Help if You Have Trouble Sleeping Too

Throughout the pandemic, many people have been home working. That means no commute and technically no reason to get up as early as they used to. But with the great return to the office now rolling out, you may find yourself having to get up at the crack of dawn once again. So if you’re wondering how to fix your sleep schedule fast, there’s good news: you can retrain your body to go to bed earlier and wake up earlier. But the length of time you do it within is key to how easy this is going to be.