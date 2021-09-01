Cancel
Iowa task force aims to address child care crisis

By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa - Low wages, long admission waiting times, and a worker shortage. These are all issues needing to be addressed in the ongoing child care crisis in Iowa. Over the last few years, Iowa lost 33% of its child care businesses, and the state is short 350,000 child care slots for children ages 12 and younger. A recent employer survey conducted in Cerro Gordo, Hancock and Worth Counties found that an overwhelming amount of respondents say there is no adequate child care in their community. 91.3% of respondents said there is a child care shortage in their community.

