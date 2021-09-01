Point of emphasis; Geneva allows no sets in stopping Chesterland West Geauga
No need for worry, Geneva's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Chesterland West Geauga on August 31 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on August 26, Geneva faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Chesterland West Geauga took on Beachwood on August 26 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.
